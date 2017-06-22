June 22 Blockchain:
* Raised $40 million in a Series B led by Lakestar with
participation from GV, Nokota Management, Digital Currency Group
and some existing investors
* Participation from existing investors Lightspeed Venture
Partners, Mosaic Venture Partners, Prudence Holdings, Virgin,
and Richard Branson (Virgin Group)
* Fundraising represents the most substantial investment in
the fintech space since Brexit and is the largest series B
raised by any digital currency co to date
* New capital will support global expansion and localization
efforts as well as research and development of emerging digital
assets
