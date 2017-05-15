BRIEF-Beijing BDStar Navigation's owner to cut stake in the company in 6 months
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
May 15 Fire Rock Holdings Ltd:
* Profit attributable increased about 309.5pct to RMB8.6 million for the three months ended 31 march 2017
* Qtrly revenue RMB14.4 million versus RMB8.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
COPENHAGEN, June 19 The top firms in California's Silicon Valley carry more weight on the global stage than many countries, which makes building diplomatic relations with them increasingly important, the world's first national technology ambassador said.
* The total contract value of the project is 10.2 million rgt