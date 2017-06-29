Fitch Assigns Deutsche Bank AG's London Branch 'A-' IDR; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Deutsche Bank AG's London Branch (DB London) 'A-'/'F1' Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), reflecting its branch status as part of the incorporated legal entity Deutsche Bank AG (A-/Negative/F1). The Outlook on DB London's Long-Term IDR is Negative. Fitch has also assigned DB London a Derivative Counterparty Rating of 'A(dcr)' and long-and short-term deposit ratings of '