BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 First Bancorp
* First bancorp reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Net interest income for q1 of 2017 was $34.3 million, up 13.6%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2rATt0H Further company coverage: