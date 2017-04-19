BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 First Bancorp Inc-
* The First Bancorp reports record quarterly results
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.43
* Qtrly net interst income $11.5 million versus $10.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg