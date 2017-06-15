June 15 First Business Financial Services Inc
:
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold
and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of
subordinated debentures
* First Business Financial Services - to use proceeds to
repay $7.926 million of its existing $22.5 million of
subordinated debt, including existing debentures
* First Business Financial Services- new debentures mature
on april 15, 2027, will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.0pct
per annum for their entire term
Source text: (bit.ly/2trZVIp)
