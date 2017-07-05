July 5 First Capital Realty Inc:

* First Capital realty announces c$300 million offering of series u senior unsecured debentures

* First capital realty inc - debentures, which will be issued at par, will bear interest at a rate of 3.753% per annum and will mature on july 12, 2027

* First capital realty inc - debentures will be issued pursuant to company's trust indenture dated june 21, 2005

* First capital realty -net proceeds to be used to repay amounts outstanding on co's unsecured revolving credit facility, for general corporate purposes