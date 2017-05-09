BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
May 9 First Capital Realty Inc
* First Capital Realty Inc announces Q1 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.82
* Qtrly operating FFO per diluted share $0.28
* Qtrly FFO per diluted share $0.27
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total same property NOI $93.6 million versus $91.4 million
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.