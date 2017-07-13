FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
BRIEF-First Citizens BancShares proposes to acquire KS Bancorp for $35.00/shr
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 13, 2017 / 6:30 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-First Citizens BancShares proposes to acquire KS Bancorp for $35.00/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - First Citizens BancShares Inc:

* First Citizens Bancshares proposes to acquire KS Bancorp for $35.00 per share

* Made proposal to acquire KS Bancorp for ‍transaction valued at about $45.8 million

* ‍Proposal was conveyed in a letter to KS Bancorp's board of directors​

* Says "‍objective is to engage in substantive discussions with KS Bancorp​"

* By letter dated July 11, KS Bancorp's CEO Keen rejected First Citizens' proposal to buy KS Bancorp at $33.00 per share

* KS Bancorp's CEO Harold Keen informed that its board determined its strategy of reorganizing would be "more beneficial" than accepting co's earlier proposal​

* Disappointed by KS Bancorp's rejection of earlier offer without any discussion​

* Says new proposal is not conditioned on financing

* Says "‍believe" that KS Bancorp shareholders will favor immediate liquidity at "substantial" premium that its proposal would provide​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.