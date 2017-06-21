WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 First Cobalt
* First Cobalt proposes friendly merger with cobalt one
* Under proposal, First Cobalt would acquire all of outstanding common shares of Cobalt One
* Deal would result in shareholders of Cobalt One holding about 60% of equity in merged entity
* Shareholders of First Cobalt would hold remaining 40% of equity in merged entity
* Proposal delivered suggests Cobalt One to maintain TSXV listing, seek to obtain secondary listing on ASX of chess depositary interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.