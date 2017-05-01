BRIEF-OHL Concesiones, IFM launch cash tender offer
* OHL Concesiones and IFM launch a cash tender offer for 100% of the free float OHL México through the corporate vehicle magenta infraestructura
May 1 First Cobalt Corp
* First cobalt to acquire 70% interest in 190 square kilometres in the DR congo
* Madini will appoint Congolese Serge Ngandu, pr. eng., to first Cobalt board of directors
* Madini will have a 8.5% ownership interest of First Cobalt
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.