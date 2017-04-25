Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
April 25 First Community Bancshares Inc :
* First Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results and quarterly dividend
* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Qtrly net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 4.17 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)