BRIEF-First Connecticut Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.32

July 19 (Reuters) - First Connecticut Bancorp Inc:

* First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc reports second quarter 2017 earnings of $0.32 diluted earnings per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Connecticut Bancorp Inc - net interest income increased $573,000 to $19.8 million in q2 of 2017 compared to linked quarter and increased $2.0 million versus q2 of 2016