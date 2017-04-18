BRIEF-Rothschild & CO FY overall revenue increased by 11%
* NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €193 MILLION, UP 43% (2015/2016: €135 MILLION)
April 18 First Connecticut Bancorp Inc
* First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.32 diluted earnings per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased $1.1 million to $19.3 million in Q1 of 2017 compared to linked quarter
* First Connecticut Bancorp - tangible book value per share increased to $16.62 for quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to $16.37 on a linked quarter basis
* Says changes would be very disruptive, company back in profit
JOHANNESBURG, June 14 South Africa's rand gained on Wednesday as the dollar fell after the United States reported weaker-than-expected inflation and retail sales data. Stocks ended lower as mobile phone operator MTN slid to a four-month low.