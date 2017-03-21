RPT-Russian equity bet turns sour on politics and oil
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
March 21 First Credit Finance Group Ltd
* Loan agreement was entered into between lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and borrower
* Lender has agreed to grant loan in principal amount of HK$45 million to borrower
* Lender is First Credit Limited a unit of Co, borrower is an independent third party. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's stocks fell on Friday to end the week lower as weak producer inflation and investment data reinforced concerns of a renewed slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.
BEIJING, June 16 The board of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved the applications of Argentina, Madagascar and Tonga to be members, the China-backed multilateral development bank said.