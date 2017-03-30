March 30 First Credit Finance Group Ltd :

* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and guarantor

* Lender has agreed to grant facility in principal amount of up to hk$6.5 million to borrower

* First credit finance group ltd- lender being first credit limited

Source text (bit.ly/2nOH4Ig)

