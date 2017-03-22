UPDATE 2-Russia trims key rate to 9 percent, pledges cautious cuts
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
March 22 First Credit Finance Group Ltd
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into between lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and borrower
* Lender has agreed to grant facility in principal amount of up to hk$12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement
* Signing of sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall