BRIEF-Blackrock’s Turnill provides comments on disconnect between fed normalization, falling long-term rates
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
May 11 First Credit Finance Group Ltd:
* Qtrly revenue HK$25.8 million versus HK$14.1 million
* Qtrly profit and total comprehensive income for period HK$26.5 million versus HK$ 4.6 million
* Directors did not recommend payment of any interim dividend to shareholders for three months ended 31 march 2017 Source :(bit.ly/2pni2li) Further company coverage:
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.
June 19 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd: