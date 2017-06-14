GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
June 14 First Data Corp:
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
* First Data - pursuant to joinder agreement, co incurred about $3.76 billion in new U.S. Dollar denominated term loans maturing on July 10, 2022
* First Data-used proceeds from incurrence of 2022d new dollar term loans to refinance existing U.S. Dollar,Euro term loans maturing July 10, 2022
* First Data - also used proceeds from incurrence of 2022d new dollar term loans to refinance euro denominated term loans maturing on March 24, 2021
* First Data Corp - interest rate on 2022D new dollar term loans may be reduced by 25 basis points based on company's corporate family rating Source text: (bit.ly/2rxFxUS) Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities