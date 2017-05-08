BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 First Data Corp
* First data reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to $2.8 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First data corp - "reiterate our previously provided financial guidance for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs