BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports new credit facility
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023
April 27 First Data Corp:
* First Data Corp - co entered into a 2017 april joinder agreement relating to its credit agreement, dated as of September 24, 2007 -sec filing
* First Data- pursuant to agreement,co incurred aggregate principal amount of about $4.22 billion in new U.S. Dollar denominated term loans maturing april 26, 2024 Source text - bit.ly/2oNUlxz Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* Sussex Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering