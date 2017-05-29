BRIEF-WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container, Combined Container Industries
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
May 29 First Data Corp :
* First data to acquire Cardconnect
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* Aggregate transaction value is approximately $750 million
* Transaction is modestly accretive to adjusted eps before expected synergies
* Deal includes repayment of cardconnect's outstanding debt and redemption of cardconnect's preferred stock
* Deal expected to be modestly accretive to First Data's adjusted eps in first fy post-closing, before expected synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million