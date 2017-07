July 20 (Reuters) - First Financial Bankshares Inc

* First Financial Bankshares announces second quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Financial Bankshares - Net interest income for Q2 of 2017 increased 4.48 percent to $59.09 million compared with $56.55 million in same quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: