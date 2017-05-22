May 22 First Financial Northwest Inc

* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares

* First Financial Northwest - co's 10b5-1 plan to cover repurchase commencing no earlier than May 30, 2017, expiring no later than November 30, 2017