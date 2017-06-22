BRIEF-Capita to sell unit to Link Group for 888 mln stg
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg
June 22 First Global Data Ltd:
* First Global signs definitive agreement for deployment of mobile payments in Bangladesh
* Says Aamra will integrate Aamra pay app into mobile handsets (We Mobile) they manufacture and distribute in Bangladesh
* First Global Data Ltd - definitive agreement to deploy mobile payment services across Bangladesh with strategic partner Aamra Payment solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* will invite selected bidders on June 26 to airline's data room, non-binding bids due by July 21 at latest
NEW YORK, June 23 US bankers say the summer may be busier than usual for sponsor-driven mergers and acquisitions, which would be good news for loan investors clamoring for leveraged buyouts to provide opportunities to put money to work.