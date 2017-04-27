BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 First Hawaiian Inc:
* First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results and declares dividend
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* First Hawaiian Inc says net interest income for quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $129.3 million, down $2.0 million compared to $131.3 million for quarter ended december 31, 2016
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million