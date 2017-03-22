UPDATE 2-Russia trims key rate to 9 percent, pledges cautious cuts
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
March 22 First Hawaiian Inc:
* First Hawaiian Inc - CEO Robert S. Harrison's 2016 total compensation was $4.3 million versus $2.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mshyZT Further company coverage:
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement
* Signing of sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall