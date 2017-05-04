UPDATE 2-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 4 First Horizon National Corp
* First horizon and capital bank merger to create fourth largest regional bank in southeast
* First horizon, which has $30 billion in assets, will acquire capital bank, which has $10 billion in assets
* First horizon national corp - combined organization will have $40 billion in assets, $32 billion in deposits, $27 billion in loans
* Total transaction value, at yesterday's first horizon closing stock price, is $2.2 billion
* First horizon - each holder of capital bank common stock will be entitled to receive cash or stock with value equivalent to 1.750 first horizon shares & $7.90 in cash for each share
* First horizon national corp - in aggregate, capital bank shareholders will receive a mix of approximately 80 percent stock and 20 percent cash
* Agreement calls for two members of capital bank's board of directors to join first horizon board
* Gene taylor, capital bank chairman and ceo, who will become vice chairman of first horizon
* First horizon national- after closing, capital bank shareholders collectively will own approximately 29 percent of first horizon's common shares
* First horizon national corp - merger agreement has been approved by boards of both companies
* In aggregate, capital bank shareholders will receive a mix of approximately 80 percent stock and 20 percent cash
* First horizon national corp - barclays capital inc. And morgan stanley & co. Llc served as financial advisors to first horizon
* First horizon national corp - after closing, capital bank shareholders collectively will have received approximately $411 million in cash
* First horizon national corp - Sandler O'Neill + partners l.p. And ubs investment bank served as financial advisors to capital bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Shares of retailer Hudson's Bay Co climbed as much as 17 percent on Monday after U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC called for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner to explore strategic options, including going private.