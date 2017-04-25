BRIEF-Scopely says raised $60 mln in series C financing
* Raised $60 million in a series C financing led by Revolution Growth Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
April 25 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc -
* First Industrial Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 FFO per share $0.36
* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 ffo share/unit (nareit definition) $1.48 to $1.58
* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc qtrly cash same store noi grew 5.9% and cash rental rates were up 6.0%
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FFO per share/unit excluding items for 2017 between $1.49 to $1.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.
LOS ANGELES, June 15 Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has turned over an Oscar won by Marlon Brando to U.S. investigators probing alleged money laundering by a state-owned Malaysian investment fund, his representatives said on Thursday.