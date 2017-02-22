BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
Feb 22 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc
* First industrial realty trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share $0.38
* Increased Q1 2017 dividend 10.5 pct to $0.21 per share
* Same store NOI grew 3.2 pct in 4Q16
* Qtrly occupancy of 96.0 pct, up 60 basis points from 3Q16
* Sees 2017 NAREIT FFO per share $1.46 to $1.56
* Sees 2017 FFO per share excluding loss on retirement from a planned prepayment of secured debt $1.47 to $1.57
* Sees 2017 earnings per share between $0.49 to $0.59
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .