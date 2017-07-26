BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust reports Q2 FFO per share $0.38

July 26 (Reuters) - First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

* First Industrial Realty Trust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.38

* Q2 FFO per share $0.39 excluding items

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc says Q2 cash same store NOI grew 4.2% and Q2 cash rental rates up 9.2%

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc sees ‍2017 NAREIT FFO per share $1.49 to $1.57​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 FFO per share, excluding items, $1.51 - $1.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: