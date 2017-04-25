April 25 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc

* Reports first quarter earnings; announces regulatory approval and accelerated closing date for acquisition

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.52

* Qtrly net interest income $70.0 million, up 1.4 percent