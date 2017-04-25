April 25 First National Financial Corp-

* First National Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* First National Financial Corp qtrly revenue up 1% to $232.2 million from $231.4 million in 2016 q1

* First National Financial Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.58

* First National Financial Corp - for remainder of 2017, company anticipates lower seasonal origination in residential segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: