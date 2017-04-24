April 24 First NBC Bank Holding Co:

* First NBC Bank Holding Co - on April 21, audit committee concluded certain annual, interim financial statements require restatement - SEC filing

* First NBC Bank -audit committee concluded certain annual, interim financial statements for periods ended June 30, 2016 and prior require restatement

* First NBC Bank -determined financial statements for year ended Dec 31, 2015, as well as each of interim periods within 2016, 2015, require restatement Source text: (bit.ly/2pVDZ7y) Further company coverage: