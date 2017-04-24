BRIEF-Atlantia intends to keep Abertis on the stock exchange
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
April 24 First NBC Bank Holding Co:
* First NBC Bank Holding Co - on April 21, audit committee concluded certain annual, interim financial statements require restatement - SEC filing
* First NBC Bank -audit committee concluded certain annual, interim financial statements for periods ended June 30, 2016 and prior require restatement
* First NBC Bank -determined financial statements for year ended Dec 31, 2015, as well as each of interim periods within 2016, 2015, require restatement Source text: (bit.ly/2pVDZ7y) Further company coverage:
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.