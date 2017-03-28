March 28 First Pacific Co Ltd

* FY profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 28.0% to US$103.2 million

* Fy turnover increased by 5.3% to US$6,779.0 million

* A final distribution of hk5.50 cents (U.S. 0.71 cents) (2015: HK5.50 cents or U.S. 0.71 cents) per ordinary share has been recommended