April 26 First Pacific Co Ltd:

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for aggregate consideration of S$235.5 million

* CMZ BVI has agreed to purchase, 196.2 million CMZ shares, representing about 29.94pct of issued share capital of CMZ, at S$1.20 per CMZ share

* Group is not expected to recognize any significant gain or loss from CMZ share sale

* Group will use sale proceeds from CMZ share sale for repaying loan borrowed to finance acquisition of CMZ

* Says consideration payable by CMZ BVI to Indofood is to be settled in cash

* Co's unit Indofood to sell China Minzhong Food Corporation shares