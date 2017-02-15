Feb 15 First Pacific Co Ltd:

* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines

* Philex received unofficial information that DENR listed 75 mineral production sharing agreements for cancellation

* MPSA of Silangan Mining, relating to its copper and gold project in silangan, was included in list

* Silangan mining has not, to date, received any cancellation order