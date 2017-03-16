March 16 First Quantum Minerals Ltd

* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering

* First quantum minerals ltd- completed pricing of its offering of senior notes due 2023 and 2025

* First quantum minerals- interest on 2023 notes will accrue at 7.25% per annum and interest on 2025 notes will accrue at a rate of 7.50% per annum