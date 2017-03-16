BRIEF-OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
March 16 First Quantum Minerals Ltd
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
* First quantum minerals ltd- completed pricing of its offering of senior notes due 2023 and 2025
* First quantum minerals- interest on 2023 notes will accrue at 7.25% per annum and interest on 2025 notes will accrue at a rate of 7.50% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest