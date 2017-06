May 18 FIRST SENSOR AG:

* EXECUTIVE BOARD CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* SALES IN Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR34.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING A DECLINE OF EUR3.2 MILLION OR 8.6% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 EBIT ON TRACK AT EUR1.8 MILLION, EBIT MARGIN OF 5.1%

* Q1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD OF EUR1.2 MILLION WAS REPORTED, WITH EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR0.13 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR1.7 MILLION, EPS EUR0.16)

* Q1 INCOMING ORDERS IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO PAST TWO QUARTERS AND AMOUNTED TO EUR35.1 MILLION (Q3 2016 EUR24.0 MILLION, Q4 2016 EUR28.7 MILLION)

* Q1 ORDERS ON HAND WENT ALSO UP. COMPARED TO END OF PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR, THIS FIGURE INCREASED BY EUR6.6 MILLION TO EUR88.9 MILLION

* WITH VERY GOOD GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES STILL IN MEDIUM AND LONG TERM, GOAL IS TO GRADUALLY INCREASE EBIT MARGIN TO 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)