BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 First Solar Inc-
* First Solar Inc announces fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $6.92
* Q4 sales $480 million versus I/B/E/S view $412.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.24
* Maintain non-gaap 2017 eps guidance
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 shipments of 2.4 gw to 2.6 gw
* Sees 2017 net sales $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap loss per share $0.80 to $0.05
* First Solar Inc says Q4 was impacted by pre-tax charges of $729 million, primarily related to previously announced restructuring actions
* First Solar Inc says cash and marketable securities at end of q4 decreased slightly to $2.0 billion from $2.1 billion in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP