May 2 First Solar Inc
* First Solar Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial
results
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 loss per share of $0.30 to
earnings per share of $0.40
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $892 million
* Q1 revenue view $667.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises 2017 revenue, EPS, operating cash flow and net cash
guidance
* Qtrly net sales increased from prior quarter primarily due
to sale of moapa project, partially offset by lower third-party
module sales
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 shipments 2.4gw to 2.6gw
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 GAAP net sales of $2.85 billion
to $2.95 billion
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 earnings per share non-gaap
$0.25 to $0.75
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap gross margin 12.5% to
14.5%
* FY2017 revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* First solar inc - "transition to our series 6 product
continues to progress from both a technology and commercial
standpoint"
