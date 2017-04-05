RPT-INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
April 5 First Solar Inc:
* First Solar to review alternatives for the sale of its interests in 8point3 Energy Partners
* First Solar Inc - seeks to fully align resources and capital in support of transition to series 6 offering
* First Solar Inc - first solar will coordinate review with its partner Sunpower
* First Solar Inc - exploring options for sale of its interests in 8point3 in order to "refocus resources on series 6 objectives"
* First Solar Inc - first solar intends to accelerate return of capital from its systems business by selling projects earlier in construction phase
* First Solar Inc - if 8point3 is unable to acquire projects earlier in construction phase, co expects to sell these projects to third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 15 Gold edged up early on Thursday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, as Asian stocks fell on a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated for possible obstruction of justice. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,263.70 per ounce by 0107 GMT. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.8 percent to $1,265.90 per ounce. * Spot gold hit a session low of $1,256.65 on Wednesda