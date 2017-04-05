April 5 First Solar Inc:

* First Solar to review alternatives for the sale of its interests in 8point3 Energy Partners

* First Solar Inc - seeks to fully align resources and capital in support of transition to series 6 offering

* First Solar Inc - first solar will coordinate review with its partner Sunpower

* First Solar Inc - exploring options for sale of its interests in 8point3 in order to "refocus resources on series 6 objectives"

* First Solar Inc - first solar intends to accelerate return of capital from its systems business by selling projects earlier in construction phase

* First Solar Inc - if 8point3 is unable to acquire projects earlier in construction phase, co expects to sell these projects to third parties