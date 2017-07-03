July 3 First Sponsor Group Limited :

* Disposal of a wholly-owned subsidiary

* Consideration for disposal is approximately RMB14.1 million

* Disposal is not expected to have a material impact on group's earnings per share for financial year ending 31 December 2017​

* First Sponsor (Guangdong), disposed of its entire equity interest in Guangdong Idea Valley Advertisement to Dongguan Zexin Trading