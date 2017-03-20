BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of $10 mln venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a cad $10 million series a venture capital financing round
March 20 First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund -
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1232 per share for April
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases monthly common share distribution to $0.1232 per share for April
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
* In May 2017, group's pre-sales value amounted to rmb3,884 million, representing a year- on-year increase of 23.3%