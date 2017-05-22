BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
May 22 First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund :
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund - increased regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share from $0.124 per share.
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* FB Financial Corp files for offer for sale of 4.8 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing