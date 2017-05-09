BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 First United Corp:
* First united corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Says book value of corporation's common stock was $14.87 per share at March 31, 2017, compared to $14.95 per share at December 31, 2016
* Says net interest income, on an FTE basis, decreased $45 thousand during first three months of 2017
* Navient Corp - Tim Hynes to fill newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE