May 15 Firstcash Inc:

* Firstcash announces commencement of offering of senior notes

* Firstcash Inc says commenced an offering through a private placement, of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Firstcash - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repurchase pursuant to co's previously announced tender offer for 6.75% senior notes due 2021