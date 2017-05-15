BRIEF-LH Financial appoints new chairman
* Appoints Sirichai Sombutsiri as the chairman of executive director
May 15 Firstcash Inc
* Firstcash announces new $100 million share repurchase authorization
* Company expects to fund share repurchases primarily through its operating cash flows
* New share repurchase program replaces company's prior share repurchase program, which was terminated effective May 15, 2017
* Anticipate making "meaningful" share repurchases throughout remainder of 2017 and 2018, if necessary, under this authorization
* Company expects to fund share repurchases also through expected net proceeds from private placement offering of senior notes due 2024
* Announces exchange of contracts for disposal of third and final phase of mixed-use redevelopment of Bow Enterprise Park, E3
COLOMBO, June 19 The Sri Lankan spot rupee weakened on Monday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the local currency when it resumed trading after six weeks, dealers said.