BRIEF-BNY Mellon increases prime lending rate to 4.25 percent
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017
April 27 FirstCash Inc :
* FirstCash reports first quarter financial results; strong cash flows drive debt reduction, stock repurchases and dividend payout; Raises 2017 full year guidance
* Q1 revenue rose 144 percent to $448 million
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.65
* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.67
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $436.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing its fiscal full-year 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $2.50 to $2.65
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 15 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:
* Discussed to invest in shares of Saibollywood Filmcity India upto 55 pct of total equity share capital of Saibollywood