Feb 21 Firstenergy Corp

* FirstEnergy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Also announced that it is raising its earnings guidance range for 2017

* Revised GAAP earnings estimate for FY17 is $2.47 to $2.77 per share

* Operating (non-GAAP) guidance is $2.70 to $3.00 per share for FY17

* Total distribution deliveries increased 4 percent in Q4 of 2016

* Company's Q4 2016 earnings were also impacted by higher corporate operating expenses

* In q4 of 2016, FirstEnergy recognized pre-tax impairment charges of $9.218 billion, or $13.54 per share

* Resulting from intention to exit competitive operations by mid-2018

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $3.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $15.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q4 of 2016, asset impairment and plant exit costs resulted in a gaap loss of $13.44 per basic and diluted share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: